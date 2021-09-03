Bibox Token (BIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $1.44 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bibox Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

BIX is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

