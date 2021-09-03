BIDR (BIDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00140565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.07896122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,807.00 or 0.99868712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808048 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

