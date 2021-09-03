Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Biglari worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Biglari stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $188.50.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 14,347 shares of company stock worth $3,385,183 over the last three months. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

