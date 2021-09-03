Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.02.
Bilfinger Company Profile
