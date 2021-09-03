Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.