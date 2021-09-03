Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $287.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $292.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

