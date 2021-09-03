Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in Apple by 16.5% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 79,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

