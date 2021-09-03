BinaryX Price Reaches $21.29 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $21.29 or 0.00042077 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.05 or 0.01205846 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.