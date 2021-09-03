Bintex Futures 1-Day Volume Tops $12,735.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $120,938.66 and approximately $12,735.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00165480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.80 or 0.07835973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,014.43 or 0.99525560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00812703 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

