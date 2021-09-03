BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 931.16, a P/E/G ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

