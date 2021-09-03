Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

