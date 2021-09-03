Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
