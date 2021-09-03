BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. UBS Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BNTX stock opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

