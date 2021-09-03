BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $19,776.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.