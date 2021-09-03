BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $19,776.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

