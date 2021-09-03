Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 905,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,818. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,951 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

