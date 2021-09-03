BitBall Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,667.13 or 0.99779469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009586 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.