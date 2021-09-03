bitCNY Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.19 or 0.07837180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,038.64 or 1.00317984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00810629 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

