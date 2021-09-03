BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $53,419.23 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.