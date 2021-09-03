BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.88. 559,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

