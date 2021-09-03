BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BL stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.88. 559,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,913. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,948 shares of company stock worth $13,574,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

