BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.54

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $18.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 277.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39.

NYSE:BGIO opened at $6.67 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.