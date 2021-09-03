BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.77.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
