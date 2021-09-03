BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

