BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of BYM stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.