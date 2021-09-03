BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.01% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

