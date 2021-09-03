BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MCA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 45,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,296. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.