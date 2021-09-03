BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

