BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BUI opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

