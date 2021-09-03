BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

