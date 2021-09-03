BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $925,493.39 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00034863 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022116 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

