BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

