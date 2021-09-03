Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,752. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

