Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 9,797 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 913.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 238,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 13,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,036. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.