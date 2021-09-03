Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

