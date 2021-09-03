Bogart Wealth LLC Has $104,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 282,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.