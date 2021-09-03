Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,236. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

