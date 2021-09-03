BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $282,805.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

