BOOM Price Down 1.7% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $88,556.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

