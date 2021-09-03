Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 718,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Boqii in the first quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $247.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Boqii has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

