Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

