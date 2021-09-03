Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,350 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.