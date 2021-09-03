Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,672 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,439,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.92 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

