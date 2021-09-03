Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $277,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 465,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

