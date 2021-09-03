Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $280,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

