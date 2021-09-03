Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

