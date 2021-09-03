Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

