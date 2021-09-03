Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.