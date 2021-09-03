Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $33,692,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Lear by 275.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $177.00. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.