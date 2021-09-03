Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 43.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

