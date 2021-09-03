Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

