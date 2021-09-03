Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 276 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

