British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.