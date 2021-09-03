Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.40.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

